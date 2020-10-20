Thief allegedly takes off with a Kentucky rescue squad’s Humvee, police say

After a military Humvee was stolen from the London - Laurel Rescue Squad, the London Police Department was investigating Tuesday.

The massive 1999 military vehicle was stolen from in front of the rescue squad building on Main Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was parked out in front to advertise the rescue squad’s haunted house, police said. The Humvee was being used as an ambulance.

The alleged thief was believed to be a male wearing dark clothing who drove the vehicle to an Economy Inn on North Main Street, police said. It was later seen going north on US 25 at a high rate of speed, police said. Investigators believed it was in the Rockcastle County area as of about 6:45 a.m.

Police and the rescue squad said that investigators had located the vehicle, but they didn’t clarify if it had been recovered. Anyone with information was asked to contact dispatchers at (606) 878-7000 or call London police at (606) 878-7004.

The rescue squad’s vehicle is fitted with emergency lights, a siren, off-road lights and a mobile radio, according to police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The alleged thief was taking off with a valuable piece of equipment. Humvee prices vary depending on their features, but the original cost is reported to be about $70,000. Armored Humvees can reportedly cost as much as $220,000. But the Department of Defense has auctioned Humvees off in the past and they can now be found at a much lower cost. The stolen vehicle was several years old.