Man accused of fatally stabbing Kentucky woman in neck during store robbery

A man has been charged with murder after he told police he stabbed a woman in her Rockcastle County business, according to an arrest citation.

Arturo Perez, 26, is also facing charges of robbery and evidence tampering, according to court records. He is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard on Sept. 29 as she was working in The Glitter Box, her store in Mount Vernon.

Perez told police that he was going to rob The Glitter Box with a fake gun, but during the robbery he stabbed Hellard in the neck and head area, according to his arrest citation. He told investigators that he stabbed her jugular vein to “make it quicker,” according to the citation.

Perez was set to be in court for arraignment on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Rockcastle County jail.