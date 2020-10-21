Lexington police investigating after Fifth Street shooting seriously injures one

Lexington police are investigating after a shooting on Fifth Street on Wednesday seriously injured a person.

Officers were called to the 500 block area of Fifth Street at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday for a report of multiple shots being fired, Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said.

When police arrived, they found one victim who’d been hit by gunfire, Cooper said. The person was transported to a local hospital.

As of Wednesday evening police did not have concrete information about any suspect or suspect, Cooper said. Investigators remained on scene for several hours and found “numerous” shell casings and some property damage caused by the shots fired.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.