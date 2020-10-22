Ohio woman, 64, indicted on murder charge, accused of killing Central Kentucky man

An Ohio woman has been charged with killing a man in Versailles, according to court records.

Vicki Brautigan, 64, was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, burglary, evidence tampering and two counts of attempted murder, according to court records. The charges stem from the death of 66-year-old David Clark on June 14, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Clark was found fatally shot in his home in June by Versailles police, according to WKYT.

Brautigan was taken into custody after she was indicted by a Woodford County grand jury.

Brautigan was detained at her home in Centerville, Ohio, according to WKYT. She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Ohio, according to jail records. She’ll be extradited to Woodford County, according to WKYT.