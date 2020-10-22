Kentucky man charged with 20 counts of distributing child porn, state police say

A Kentucky man has been charged with 20 counts of distributing material portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to Kentucky State Police.

Brandon Scott Fish, a 37-year-old Bowling Green resident, was arrested on the charges Wednesday after investigators searched his home, according to state police. An investigation was launched by the Electronic Crime Branch after Fish was found to be uploading pictures of child sex exploitation online, police said.

Equipment allegedly used to commit the crime was seized from Fish’s home and taken to the state police forensic lab for further investigation, police said.

Fish was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and booked just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records. His bond was set at $10,000. His charges are Class D felonies which could result in a 1- to 5-year prison sentence if he’s found guilty, police said.