Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kentucky man charged with 20 counts of distributing child porn, state police say

A Kentucky man has been charged with 20 counts of distributing material portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to Kentucky State Police.

Brandon Scott Fish, a 37-year-old Bowling Green resident, was arrested on the charges Wednesday after investigators searched his home, according to state police. An investigation was launched by the Electronic Crime Branch after Fish was found to be uploading pictures of child sex exploitation online, police said.

Equipment allegedly used to commit the crime was seized from Fish’s home and taken to the state police forensic lab for further investigation, police said.

Fish was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and booked just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records. His bond was set at $10,000. His charges are Class D felonies which could result in a 1- to 5-year prison sentence if he’s found guilty, police said.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service