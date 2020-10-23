Lexington couple accused of using zip ties, duct tape while abusing young child

A Lexington couple has been charged with sodomy and child abuse on a victim under 12 years of age, according to court records.

Ashley Anderson, 33, and Bruce Mitchell, 32, were arrested Wednesday after they were observed on video committing abusive and sexual acts on a child, according to their arrest citations. The couple used clothing, zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victim while committing the abuse, police wrote in their arrest citations.

All the charges have video evidence associated with them, according to the couple’s arrest citations. Anderson recorded multiple videos, according to her arrest citation. She was charged with one count of sodomy and 13 counts of child abuse, according to court records.

Anderson was arraigned Thursday afternoon. She was denied bond on some of the charges.

Mitchell was charged with 12 counts of child abuse, seven counts of sodomy and three counts of strangulation, according to court records. He was also arraigned Thursday afternoon and was denied bond on some of the charges.

Both Anderson and Mitchell were taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Jail, according to jail records.