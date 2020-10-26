East Bernstadt woman charged with murder in Sunday morning shooting of Laurel County man

A 24-year-old East Bernstadt woman has been charged with murder in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of a 38-year-old Laurel County man.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Ky. 30 just outside London at around 3:36 a.m. Sunday with reports that a male subject had been shot at least once. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Don Roy Collett dead at the scene.

Deputies said the shooting was believed to be the result of a domestic argument between Collett and Logan Baldwin. The two were in a relationship, police said.

Baldwin fled the scene into Jackson County where Jackson County Sheriff’s Department officials were able to locate her. Police found a gun in Baldwin’s vehicle, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s department.. Baldwin was taken to Laurel County, questioned and charged with murder. Baldwin is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.