Uber driver’s car stolen after he refused to drive men from Lexington to D.C.

An Uber driver was hurt and his vehicle was stolen after he refused to drive two men from Lexington to Washington D.C., Lexington police said Monday.

Police were called to the Greyhound Bus Station on New Circle Road shortly after 11 a.m. where they met the Uber driver.

The driver told police he picked up two men in Frankfort and brought them to the bus station, where they were supposed to take a bus to the capital.

But once they got to the bus station, the two men wanted the Uber driver to drive them to Washington D.C. When the driver refused, he was assaulted, suffering minor injuries. The two men then stole his vehicle, said Sgt. Jeremy Brislin.

Police are still searching for the two suspects and the white 2013 Hyundai Tucson. Anyone with any information should contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

