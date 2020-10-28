Lexington man arrested in connection with stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after Lexington police found the victim suffering from a knife wound, WKYT reported.

The victim — who has not been identified — had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive at around 8:15 p.m. when they found the victim.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Cortez Johnson of Lexington in connection with the alleged stabbing, court records show. Johnson was charged with first-degree assault and evidence tampering. He was in the Fayette County Detention Center and was scheduled to be arraigned in district court Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson was arrested last year in connection to a Thanksgiving Day robbery of a CVS, WKYT reported.