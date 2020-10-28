Was Kentucky fire set to destroy evidence? Feds offer reward in blaze at city hall.

Federal authorities announced a reward of up to $5,000 Wednesday in hopes of arresting whoever set fire to the Burkesville City Hall over the weekend.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the arson, according to a news release.

The building in the Cumberland County seat housed the mayor’s office, the city clerk, the city council meeting room and the police department.

Whoever torched the building may have been trying to destroy evidence in a criminal case.

Burkesville Mayor Billy Guffey said the fire started where the police department had its evidence storage locker.

“It burnt really hot right there,” Guffey said.

Firefighters received the alarm about the blaze about 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

Guffey lives near the small building downtown and got there quickly, but flames were already shooting through the roof, he said.

The fire department, staffed by volunteers, is next door to city hall. Firefighters did a “fantastic” job knocking down the flames, but the building is not usable because of damage from flames, smoke and water, Guffey said.

The city will likely have to raze the building, he said.

Still, because of the quick action by firefighters, city records in the clerk’s office were saved, Guffey said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering the reward. ATF is investigating along with Kentucky State Police and local authorities.

People can contact ATF at 270-393-4755 or at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.