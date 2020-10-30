Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky woman indicted after video showed her having sex with a boy, police say

A Letcher County woman has been indicted on sexual abuse charges after an investigation into a video that showed her engaged in sexual activity with a boy.

Carrie R. Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, was arrested Friday, Kentucky State Police said. Charges against her include first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, possession of viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, tampering with a witness and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

State police said Hall is a former nurse practitioner. The charges were not connected to her work, Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

She was being held in the Letcher County Jail Friday night.

Karla Ward
Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.
