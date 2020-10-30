Kentucky woman indicted after video showed her having sex with a boy, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Letcher County woman has been indicted on sexual abuse charges after an investigation into a video that showed her engaged in sexual activity with a boy.

Carrie R. Hall, 41, of Whitesburg, was arrested Friday, Kentucky State Police said. Charges against her include first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, possession of viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, tampering with a witness and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

State police said Hall is a former nurse practitioner. The charges were not connected to her work, Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

She was being held in the Letcher County Jail Friday night.