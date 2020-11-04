Kentucky couple’s daughter found dinner in oven. They were dead. Grandson charged.

A Warren County 19-year-old has been accused of murdering his grandparents, according to court records.

Joshua Wright, 19, was arrested by the Warren County sheriff’s office Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of murder after his grandparents were found dead at their home on H E Johnson Road in Alvaton Tuesday night, according to an arrest citation.

The victims’ daughter advised she came home to the residence unsecured, dinner in the oven, and no one home,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in the arrest citation. She later found her dad dead in the garage, according to the arrest citation.

Deputies found Wright’s grandma dead on the back porch when they arrived, according to the arrest citation. Authorities were advised that Wright was a suspect and found him at another house about 20 minutes away on Woodburn Allen Springs Road, according to the arrest citation.

He was acting as if he was under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest citation, and he had blood on his T-shirt and socks. His grandfather’s pickup truck, which was missing from their property, was also found.

Wright was also charged with robbery, according to court records. He was taken to the Warren County sheriff’s office for an interview and then taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, according to the arrest citation.

Wright was held on a $500,000 cash bond, according to jail records. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Warren District Court, according to court records.