Kentucky man kills his nephew over a family property dispute, police say

Kentucky State Police were investigating Thursday after a man was allegedly killed over a property dispute.

The “verbal altercation” broke out on Dry Ridge Road in Liberty Wednesday evening, state police said. Initial investigation indicated 58-year-old Randall Atwood got a gun during the altercation and shot and killed 33-year-old Elza King, police said. Atwood was King’s uncle, state trooper Nicholas Hale said.

The dispute “was over family property they both felt entitled to,” Hale said.

Atwood was taken into police custody and transported to the Casey County Detention Center, police said. He was arraigned in Casey District Court Thursday morning, according to court records. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.