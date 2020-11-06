Police: Man arrested after Lexington woman reports rape following ‘social media interaction’

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

A LaGrange man has been arrested after a woman from Lexington reported being raped Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police said “a social media interaction” led up to the incident.

The woman told Lexington police on Wednesday that she had been raped the night before in LaGrange, and she was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Kentucky State Police said.

A state trooper responded to the hospital, and based on that information, detectives identified a suspect, according to state police.

State police said they got a warrant to search a residence at 117 Franklin Ave. in LaGrange Wednesday afternoon, and there they found “numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia.”

Moises Cruz Cortes, 26, of Lagrange, was interviewed and then arrested. He is charged with charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Cortes was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center, where he was being held Friday on $250,000 bond.