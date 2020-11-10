Police: Woman escapes arrest in Lexington, makes her getaway in a stolen mail truck

Lexington police were searching for a woman who allegedly evaded arrest by slipping out of handcuffs and stealing a mail truck Monday.

Brandi Spears, 23, was detained in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on New Circle Road Monday morning, Lt. Jessica Moore said. Spears allegedly needed medical attention following the arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital, Moore said. But while at the hospital, Moore slipped out of a pair of handcuffs.

After escaping police, Spears allegedly stole a University of Kentucky mail truck and drove it back to her own vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot, Moore said. Police believe Spears got in her gray SUV and took off from there, Moore said. Spears hadn’t been found as of Monday night, Moore said.

Spears was originally detained because she had out-of-county warrants, Moore said. She was additionally charged with escaping police and theft of the mail truck, Moore said.

Court records indicate Spears has faced several charges this year, including heroin possession, promoting contraband and shoplifting, among other alleged crimes.

There was mail missing from the truck once it was recovered, Moore said. The truck’s back door was open when Spears drove off with it, but it’s unclear where the mail went, Moore said.

Spears was one of two subjects detained at the Sam’s Club, Moore said. The other was a man who was charged with public intoxication, Moore said. He was kept in custody throughout the incident, Moore said.