Lexington man shot in his own home, police say. Investigators searching for suspect

Lexington police Tuesday morning were searching for a suspect after a man was shot in his own home Monday night.

Police responded to a residence on Mount Foraker Drive for a shots fired report around 9:30 p.m. and found the man with a minor gunshot wound inside his house, Police Lt. Ronald Keaton said. Mount Foraker Drive is off Man O’ War Boulevard in the area of Berry Hill Park.

Police didn’t believe there were witnesses in the home or nearby at the time of the shooting, Keaton said. Keaton also said he was unsure if the victim knew the shooter. The suspect was described as a 6-foot-2-inch man with dreadlocks, Keaton said.