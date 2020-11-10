Kentucky man accused of killing his stepmom during a verbal dispute, police say

A Rockcastle County man has been charged with murder after the death of his stepmom, according to Kentucky State Police.

George Henshaw, 42, allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Lois Henshaw, his stepmother, state police said. The shooting happened Monday night when the two were in a verbal altercation and George Henshaw grabbed a gun, state police said.

The shooting happened on Potter Road in the Scaffold Cane community of Rockcastle County, state police said. State police were summoned to the scene by Rockcastle County dispatch after the shooting already occurred.

George Henshaw was charged with murder, evidence tampering and firearm possession by a convicted felon, state police said. He was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockcastle District Court Monday morning, according to court records.

State police were investigating.

