Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at a Central Kentucky soup kitchen

Frankfort police were investigating a fatal stabbing across the street from headquarters Tuesday morning.

The altercation occurred at the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on West Second Street, Sgt. Ryan Belcher said. The victim was a female who sustained “several” stab wounds, Belcher said.

Police detained Clifton Sapp across the street from the crime scene on police department property, Belcher said. He was charged with murder in the female’s death, Belcher said.

Sapp was initially noncompliant, but officers were able to take him into custody without any further injuries, Belcher said.

Authorities were waiting for the Franklin County coroner’s office to notify the victim’s family before releasing the victim’s name. The victim knew Sapp, Belcher said, but it was unclear how they knew each other.

Frankfort police were investigating as of Tuesday afternoon.

