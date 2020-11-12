Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Eastern Kentucky teacher’s aide charged over ‘relationship’ with student, police say

A former teacher’s aide in Eastern Kentucky is facing felony charges after she was accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

Mariah Scott, 29, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with one of her students beginning in 2019, Kentucky State Police said. Scott, a Raceland resident, was indicted by a grand jury Friday after state police investigated the complaint.

“Through the investigation, it was determined there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between Ms. Scott and the student,” Trooper Shane Goodall said in a statement.

Scott worked for Russell Independent Schools, state police said. It was unclear which school she worked in.

Scott’s charges included prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor for a sex offense and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, according to court records.

