Lexington man has life-threatening injuries after robber shot him, police say

Lexington police were investigating a robbery-turned-shooting at a Lexington apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 3395 Spangler Drive near Wilson Downing Road around 12:30 a.m. and found a man about 30 years old who had been shot outside, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.

“Somebody tried to rob him and he ended up getting shot in the process,” Tuttle said. The victim had just returned to the apartment complex and the attempted robbery occurred outside. It was unclear if the victim resisted the robber’s demands, Tuttle said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tuttle said. Officers were investigating.

The suspect was described as a male driving a white Honda with an Ohio license plate, Tuttle said.

