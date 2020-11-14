Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Two Central Kentucky men dead after one shot the other, then himself, coroner says

Thinkstock Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Georgetown men died in a shooting Friday night, after one man shot the other and then turned the gun on himself, the Scott County coroner said.

Coroner John Goble said a 44-year-old man shot his mother’s boyfriend at a home on Walnut Street, and as police arrived, he shot himself.

Goble said the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:15 p.m., he said.

The identities of the men have not been released, pending notification of family members.

Georgetown police are investigating.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Karla Ward
Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service