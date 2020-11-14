Crime
Two Central Kentucky men dead after one shot the other, then himself, coroner says
Two Georgetown men died in a shooting Friday night, after one man shot the other and then turned the gun on himself, the Scott County coroner said.
Coroner John Goble said a 44-year-old man shot his mother’s boyfriend at a home on Walnut Street, and as police arrived, he shot himself.
Goble said the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:15 p.m., he said.
The identities of the men have not been released, pending notification of family members.
Georgetown police are investigating.
