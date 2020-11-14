Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Boy shot in the chest during Lexington drive-by shooting

Lexington Police Department crime scene. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

A teen boy was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting outside a Lexington home Saturday night.

Lexington police Sgt. Josh Yahr said the juvenile’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Yahr said officers were called to the 300 block of Peachtree Road, which is off Woodhill Drive, at 7:05 p.m. He said the victim was outside the home when he was shot once by someone in a vehicle driving through the neighborhood.

“We have a vague description of the vehicle but nothing beyond that so far,” Yahr said at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Karla Ward
Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.
