Boy shot in the chest during Lexington drive-by shooting

Lexington Police Department crime scene. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A teen boy was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting outside a Lexington home Saturday night.

Lexington police Sgt. Josh Yahr said the juvenile’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Yahr said officers were called to the 300 block of Peachtree Road, which is off Woodhill Drive, at 7:05 p.m. He said the victim was outside the home when he was shot once by someone in a vehicle driving through the neighborhood.

“We have a vague description of the vehicle but nothing beyond that so far,” Yahr said at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.