Kentucky corrections officer charged with trafficking meth at state prison

Bigstock

A Kentucky corrections officer has been arrested after she brought drugs into a state prison, Kentucky State Police said.

An internal investigation by prison staff at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange found that Ashley Sanford, who has also gone by the name Ashley Scrogham, brought two different drugs onto the property and had been “financially compensated” for doing so, according to a news release.

Sanford, 25, of Crestwood, was “in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs,” state police said.

They said she also had put money into an inmate’s prison account, which is prohibited for staff.

State police were notified of the incident on Monday.

Sanford was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in synthetic drugs; possession of synthetic drugs; promoting contraband and official misconduct, according to the jail website.