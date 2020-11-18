Kentucky man dies in gunfight with police after he shot a deputy, state police say

A Kentucky man is dead after he initiated a shootout between himself and law enforcement officers, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident began as a traffic stop near an elementary school in Breckinridge County Monday night, state police said. The suspect shot the Breckinridge County sheriff’s deputy who stopped him, state police said. The suspect then ran from the scene on foot and stole a pickup truck, state police said.

The deputy was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

State police responded to the scene to help find the suspect. Troopers located the stolen truck shortly after midnight in Grayson County and started a pursuit, state police said. The suspect fired more shots at law enforcement during the pursuit, state police said.

The truck ran off the road in Hart County, and the suspect got out with a gun, state police said. A trooper shot and killed him, state police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man was identified as James Horton, a 42-year-old Clarkson resident.

The shooting was being investigated by the state police Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates all shootings involving a Kentucky State Police trooper.