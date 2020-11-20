Man seriously injured in downtown Lexington shooting. Police question witnesses

Lexington police were investigating after a man was shot downtown early Friday morning.

The shooting happened near the 21c Hotel on Main Street, Sgt. Stacy Shannon said. Officers were already in the area and heard the shots.

“They were trying to locate where it was coming from and they saw several cars leaving the parking lot,” Shannon said. “They heard several more shots.”

Officers found the victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, Shannon said. The shooting also caused damage to multiple vehicles, Shannon said.

Police found multiple people who they believed were witnesses. They were taken to headquarters for questioning, Shannon said. There wasn’t any suspect information as of Friday morning, but the investigation was still ongoing.

