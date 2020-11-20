Crime
Kentucky prison employee took bribes in scheme to get drugs to inmates, feds charge
A former employee at a federal prison in Eastern Kentucky received thousands of dollars in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates, a federal grand jury has charged.
The grand jury indicted the employee, Hank Williams, on 10 charges, including conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and to commit a federal offense; taking a bribe; using the mail to facilitate crimes; attempting to possess meth with the intent to distribute it; and providing marijuana to an inmate.
Williams, of Perry County, was a cook supervisor at the prison in Martin County, USP Big Sandy, until October 2019, according to the indictment.
He allegedly took cash to provide drugs, cell phones and tobacco products to inmates.
An inmate, Librado Navarette, was charged with him. Navarette bribed Williams and possessed marijuana, the indictment alleged.
If Williams is convicted, the government wants to seize more than $83,000 he had in a bank account or at his home because it was directly or indirectly tied to the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.
The most serious charges against Williams have a top sentence of 20 years in prison.
