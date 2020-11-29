Lexington police investigating shooting that killed one, injured others near downtown

One woman has died and multiple others were injured in a shooting near downtown Lexington early Sunday morning.

Madilyn Taylor Grisham, 20, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She died at the scene of a shooting on Payne Street, an industrial area near the Lexington Cemetery.

Lexington police officers found “several” people suffering from gunshot wounds when they were called to the 100 block of Payne Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Lexington Police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. Some of the injured were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Van Brackel said.

As of Sunday morning, police were not yet releasing how many people were shot or how many had serious injuries, Van Brackel said. It was also too early to say whether one person was shooting or there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators were still out at the Payne Street scene as of about 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Van Brackel said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using a free P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.