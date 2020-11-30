Victim shot multiple times after road rage turns into a shooting, Kentucky police say

An Ohio man is in a Kentucky jail after he allegedly shot someone over a road rage incident, according to Kentucky State Police.

A driver on I-71 near Campbellsburg on Sunday called 911 to report a passenger in their car had been shot multiple times by someone in another car, state police said. The shooting followed a road rage incident, state police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. It was unclear how serious their injuries were.

Dammien Shammond Peterson, 22, was arrested after Boone County sheriff’s deputies located the car, state police said. Peterson, of Columbus, Ohio, was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center early Monday morning, according to jail records. He was charged with assault and wanton endangerment, state police said.

State police detectives in Campbellsburg were actively investigating the incident.

