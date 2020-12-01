Kentucky mom finds her son beaten to death. Investigators search for his stolen truck

Authorities are investigating after a Waynesburg man was found dead in his own home by his mother Monday.

Daniel Adams’ mom found him covered in blood on the floor and not breathing around 7:30 a.m., according to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office. Adams, 39, was declared dead on scene after he suffered blunt force trauma to the head, said detective Rob Oney.

It appeared that the fatal assault happened sometime Sunday, Oney said.

“His body may have been there overnight,” he said. “It looked like a small altercation took place.”

Adams’ mom showed up at the home because Adams wasn’t answering phone calls from a friend, Oney said.

Investigators believe their suspect may have stolen Adams’ truck and cell phone after the assault. The truck was a green 1993 Ford Ranger, Oney said. The tag on the vehicle was 911ZGA. Oney had also sent a subpoena to Verizon to try to get data and a location from Adams’ missing phone.

“It appears that the victim and our suspect possibly knew each other,” Oney said. “There was no forced entry.”

Oney said he couldn’t release the name of the suspect.