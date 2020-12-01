Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kentucky mom finds her son beaten to death. Investigators search for his stolen truck

Authorities are investigating after a Waynesburg man was found dead in his own home by his mother Monday.

Daniel Adams’ mom found him covered in blood on the floor and not breathing around 7:30 a.m., according to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office. Adams, 39, was declared dead on scene after he suffered blunt force trauma to the head, said detective Rob Oney.

It appeared that the fatal assault happened sometime Sunday, Oney said.

“His body may have been there overnight,” he said. “It looked like a small altercation took place.”

Adams’ mom showed up at the home because Adams wasn’t answering phone calls from a friend, Oney said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators believe their suspect may have stolen Adams’ truck and cell phone after the assault. The truck was a green 1993 Ford Ranger, Oney said. The tag on the vehicle was 911ZGA. Oney had also sent a subpoena to Verizon to try to get data and a location from Adams’ missing phone.

“It appears that the victim and our suspect possibly knew each other,” Oney said. “There was no forced entry.”

Oney said he couldn’t release the name of the suspect.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service