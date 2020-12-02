Thief abandons ATM in the street after stealing it from a Lexington bank, police say

A Lexington thief tried to take off with an ATM early Wednesday morning, but the suspect didn’t get very far, according to Lexington police.

The incident happened at City National Bank on Walden Drive. An unknown suspect hooked an ATM up to a truck with a chain around 4 a.m. and broke it loose, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The attempted theft set off the ATM alarm to which officers responded, Tuttle said.

Officers found the ATM and the truck abandoned just a couple blocks away from the bank at the intersection of Walden Drive and Big Bear Lane, Tuttle said. It appeared that the driver dragged the ATM on the ground up to that point and then abandoned it without managing to get any money out of it, Tuttle said.

“I’ve seen this before, but it’s been a while,” Tuttle said. “They usually don’t get anything out of these.”

Officers discovered the truck involved in the attempted theft was reported stolen by its owner, Tuttle said.

Police didn’t have any suspect information as of Wednesday morning, Tuttle said.