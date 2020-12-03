Lexington police investigating after hit-and-run causes life-threatening injuries

The Lexington Police Department was investigating after a hit and run on New Circle Road caused life-threatening injuries to a man.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Family Circle, according to Lexington police. The man who suffered life-threatening injuries was a 54-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a dark-colored passenger car, police said.

“After striking the pedestrian, the involved vehicle swerved in front of other vehicles causing them to brake hard, which nearly caused another collision,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. “The vehicle continued to flee on the inner loop of New Circle Road.”

There wasn’t any indication “at this point” that the driver of the car hit the pedestrian intentionally, Angel said Thursday.

Police have found video surveillance from near the scene of the crash, Angel said. Investigators are working to confirm the make and model of the involved car.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.