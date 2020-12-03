Kentucky man charged with murder, arson, kidnapping after 81-year-old woman’s death

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder and kidnapping after an 81-year-old woman was found dead in her home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Jonathan R. McCoy, a 42-year-old Cadiz resident, also has been charged with arson, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of Thelma Barnett. Barnett was found dead at her home on Sept. 16. Emergency crews responded to the home after a driver passing by reported that it was on fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said they’re looking for Keisha D. Stewart, a 29-year-old Cadiz resident who is “wanted for questioning in this investigation.” She may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area, state police said.

Authorities initially believed Barnett died from the fire, according to state police. She was found in her residence on Will Jackson Road after the flames were put out, state police said.

The state medical examiner’s office determined the next day that Barnett died as a result of foul play. State police believed at the time that her house was intentionally set on fire after she was killed.

Barnett was known as Mrs. Ilene, according to state police. She had three daughters, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, according to her obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. She was born in Trigg County and worked as a seamstress.

State Trooper Adam Jones described Barnett’s death as a “brutal murder” in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts was asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens could also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.