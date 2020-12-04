Kentucky mom finds her son beaten to death. Lexington police help find the suspects

Two murder suspects were detained by Lexington police after a Waynesburg man was found dead in his own home by his mother, according to Lincoln County jail records.

Matthew Wilson, 33, and Una Mae Singleton, 43, were wanted for questioning by the Lincoln County sheriff’s office in connection to the death of Daniel Adams. The Eubank residents were located and detained by the Lexington Police Department before being turned over to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office, according to jail records.

An investigation into Adams’ death began Monday morning when his mom found him covered in blood on the floor and not breathing around 7:30 a.m., according to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office. Adams, 39, was declared dead on scene after he suffered blunt force trauma to the head, detective Rob Oney said.

It appeared that the fatal assault happened sometime Sunday, Oney said, and the body had likely been there overnight. The altercation didn’t appear to involve forced entry, so Oney believed that the victim and suspects probably knew each other.

Adams’ mom showed up at the home Monday because Adams wasn’t answering phone calls from a friend, Oney said.

Investigators initially began their search by trying to locate Adams’ missing truck and cell phone, which they believe were stolen by the suspects after the assault, Oney said. The sheriff’s office released Wilson and Singleton’s names on Thursday and said they were wanted for questioning.

Wilson was detained Thursday night, according to jail records. Lexington police detained him on the murder charge, according to jail records. He was also charged with theft and robbery, according to jail records. He was held at the Lincoln County Regional Jail without bond.

Singleton was detained early Friday morning, according to jail records. Lexington police detained her on the theft charge, according to jail records. She was also charged with murder and robbery.