Richmond couple arrested after baby swallows methadone, has to be given Narcan

A Madison County couple has been charged with wanton endangerment after their baby consumed methadone and had to be given Narcan, according to court records.

Brandon Wilson, 38, and Hillary Burch, 34, are each charged with wanton endangerment and accused of demonstrating “extreme indifference to human life” when they allowed their son to be exposed to the potentially fatal substance, according to their arrest citations.

The child, who is less than a year old, was taken to a local hospital after he swallowed 120 grams of liquid methadone, according to court records. The incident was nearly fatal, according to his parents’ arrest citations.

Police responded to the hospital and arrested the couple, according to court records.