Chabad of the Bluegrass member injured in attack before menorah lighting in Lexington

A member of Chabad of the Bluegrass was injured Saturday night when a driver shouting antisemitic slurs dragged and ran over him outside the Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky, according to the center and multiple media reports.

The incident happened as people were gathered at the center to prepare for the lighting of a menorah for the third night of Chanukah. The driver pulled up and nearly hit a volunteer camera crew outside the center before dragging and injuring another member of the community, Chabad of the Bluegrass announced on its Facebook page.

“A community member who was assisting in the lighting heroically stepped between the assailant and the Chabad house as several children were in the front room,” the center said in its Facebook announcement. “The attacker grabbed the man and held his arm, dragging him for a block, and running over his leg. The car then sped off ... Before he left for the hospital, the newest hero of Chanukah insisted we light the Menorah, and not allow darkness to quench our light.”

The center praised the Lexington Police Department and the ambulance crew that helped Saturday night.

Investigators were still looking for the driver as of Saturday night, police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said in its announcement that the upcoming menorah lightings will continue as scheduled.

“When you add light to a dark room the room is no longer dark,” the group said in the post. “When you add light to a seemingly dark world, the darkness always recedes.”

This story will be updated.