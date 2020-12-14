More than 30 years after Lexington murder, man’s family fights to keep women in prison

Elizabeth Zehnder Turpin, left, and Karen Lucille Brown during their Feb. 10, 1986 arraignment for the murder of Turpin’s husband, Michael Turpin. 1986 staff file photo

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed 34 years ago pleaded with two members of the Kentucky Parole Board on Monday to keep two women convicted in his death in prison.

Michael Turpin, 22, was stabbed 19 times in February of 1986 before his body was dumped in a pond at Lexington’s Lakeside Golf Course. His family begged Monday for the parole board to require the two women convicted in the murder to serve out the remainder of their life sentences without the future possibility of parole.

Elizabeth Zehnder Turpin, Michael Turpin’s wife, and Karen Brown — along with Keith Bouchard — were convicted in 1986 of murder in one of Lexington’s most closely watched murder cases. Prosecutors said at trial that Elizabeth Turpin had convinced Bouchard and Brown to kill her husband so that she could get $60,000 in life insurance money.

During Monday’s hearing, former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson, who prosecuted the case at trial, told the parole board members that Turpin is one of the most manipulative women he’s ever come across and that they shouldn’t believe she’s changed just because she’s “trained three dogs” in prison.

“She manipulated Karen Brown and Keith Bouchard to be involved in this homicide, and she has not learned one lesson since she’s been incarcerated,” Larson said Monday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Larson also alleged that Elizabeth Turpin had continued her manipulative tendencies in prison, where she was accused of trying to facilitate the assault of two people. A parole board member noted at the end of the hearing that the board was aware that Elizabeth Turpin continues to exhibit behaviors like the ones that put her in prison.

Larson said the jury in the case considered the death penalty because life without parole was not an option. He believes that all three of the people convicted in Michael Turpin’s death likely would’ve been given life without parole if it had been an option.

“The parole board and the laws that govern the parole board have left this family dangling in the wind, they have suffered, and it’s just disgusting,” Larson said. “Don’t let Elizabeth Turpin bullsh** you that she’s learned her lessons since she’s been in custody ... she’s doing the same thing in custody she did before she had her husband murdered.”

Retired Lexington Police Department detective Fran Root addressed the parole board members Monday, telling them that this case stood out among the more than 100 homicide cases he worked. The crime was carried out without any thought for Michael Turpin or his family, and Michael Turpin was a truly innocent victim, Root said.

“Mike is not here anymore, and they should not be out in society,” Root said of Elizabeth Turpin and Brown.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Michael Turpin’s father, brother and cousin were among those who addressed the parole board members during Monday’s hearing, which was held via Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions. Michael Turpin’s cousin, Rhonda Henzman, told the parole board members that the building would have been full of people wanting to speak on Michael Turpin’s behalf if the hearing could’ve been held in person.

Don Turpin, Michael Turpin’s father, told the parole board members that he and his family have been showing up for years — to six hearings — to fight to keep his son’s killers in prison. Henzman asked that the parole board “just let this end” by requiring Brown and Elizabeth Turpin to serve out their life sentences without the further chance of parole.

“We are the victims here; we are the ones left to speak for Michael,” Henzman said.

Don Turpin also gave an emotional appeal to the parole board members, telling them that he remembers “standing in a pool of blood” and talking to Root after his son’s murder.

“We’ve had to live the last 35 years without a son, brother, grandson and friend to many,” Don Turpin said. “The only thing that makes it worse is living in fear that these killers may escape or be set free by a sympathetic board or even a governor’s pardon on his exit out the door with no accountability, as with the past governor.”

Tony Turpin, Michael Turpin’s younger brother, struggled to speak to the parole board members on Monday. But he was able to tell them that his brother’s death has caused emotional and physical trauma to his family over the last 35 years.

Tony Turpin said the families of Brown and Elizabeth Turpin can still visit them in prison, but that he can only talk to his brother in a cemetery.

Elizabeth Turpin, who is now 54 years old, was 19 at the time of her husband’s death. The two had been married for less than a year.

Elizabeth Turpin met Karen Brown and Keith Bouchard, who are now 56 years old, at Superior Nissan, where they all worked. At the time, prosecutors alleged that Elizabeth Turpin and Karen Brown were in a romantic relationship, but Elizabeth Turpin told parole board members in 2011 that their relationship was never physical.

Bouchard has already been ordered by the parole board to serve out the entirety of his life sentence, and Michael Turpin’s family is asking the parole board to do the same for Elizabeth Turpin and Karen Brown.

Elizabeth Turpin will face two members of the parole board Tuesday morning. It’s possible she could get parole or be deferred another five years. If the two members of the parole board decide to defer her next parole hearing longer than five years or if they decide they want to require she serve out the entirety of her sentence with no other opportunities for parole, the issue will have to be taken up by the full parole board at a later date.

Karen Brown was initially scheduled to face the two parole board members Tuesday morning, but because of “COVID related issues,” her hearing has been pushed back to Jan. 26. Brown was last up for parole in 2015 when she was deferred five years.