6 overnight shootings: Lexington child seriously hurt, police say

A child suffered life-threatening injuries during one of six shootings in Lexington overnight, according to police.

The child was wounded when an unknown suspect fired “several” shots into a home on Catera Trce around 2 a.m. Monday, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. One adult also got shot, but their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Keaton said. There were four people in the home when the shooting occurred, Keaton said.

Lexington police didn’t have any suspect information as of Monday morning, Keaton said. It was unclear if the shooting was random or if the suspect and victims knew each other.

The other shootings were on Ice House Way, Belmont Drive, University Avenue, Winding Oak Trail and East Fourth Street, Keaton said. No injuries were reported in the other shootings, he said.

There was no reason to believe the shootings were connected as of Monday morning, Keaton said.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
