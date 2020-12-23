Lexington woman charged with murder in 9-month-old son’s death

A woman in Lexington has been charged with murder in the death of her infant son, according to police.

Sammantha Moore, 32, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to an apartment on Centre Parkway at about 10:40 a.m., according to Lexington police. The boy, who was 9 months old, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Moore “intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force,” according to police.

Moore is being held in the Fayette County jail.