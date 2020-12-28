Shooting outside Lexington liquor store causes life-threatening injuries, police say 

Lexington police were investigating Monday afternoon after a shooting outside a liquor store.

The shooting was reported before 1:15 p.m. Police and paramedics responded and found a victim in an SUV who had life-threatening injuries, police Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, Keaton said.

Police determined that a suspect shot the man sitting in an SUV in the parking lot, Keaton said. Police were talking to people inside the Woodhill Food Mart and Danny Scott Liquor. They also appeared to be inspecting the SUV in the parking lot, which had its driver side door open.

A female in the SUV wasn’t seriously hurt, but appeared to have potentially been grazed by glass or a shot, Keaton said.

Police were searching for a suspect who they said left in a silver passenger car, but they didn’t provide further details.

“We’re checking the area for surveillance,” Keaton said. Police were also speaking with people who may have witnessed the shooting, Keaton said.

Police asked anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.