Midday shooting in a Lexington parking lot leaves 1 dead, another injured, police say

The victim from a Monday afternoon shooting on Woodhill Drive has died, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in front of Woodhill Food Mart and Danny Scott Liquor, according to police. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting in an SUV with a woman the same age when an unidentified male suspect shot at them multiple times, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Tuesday.

Police found the man who had been shot when they arrived on scene just before 1:15 p.m., Gordon said. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, Gordon said. The victim’s name was expected to be released later by the Fayette County coroner’s office.

The woman in the SUV also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Gordon said. Police said Monday that it was unclear if her injuries were the result of being grazed by a bullet or broken glass.

The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday afternoon. Police said Monday that they were checking the area for surveillance footage and were hoping to have some success in that effort.

Police asked anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

This homicide was the 34th this year, which is a record in Lexington. The previous record was 30, which was set in 2019.