Kentucky teen calls the cops after shooting 2 people who were trying to cut utility pole

A Breathitt County teenager was arrested Tuesday after he admitted to shooting two people on his property, according to Kentucky State Police.

Dalton Taulbee, 19, called state police Tuesday afternoon and told them he shot two people on Cutchin Road in Vancleve, according to state police.

The two people who got shot were outside Taulbee’s residence trying to cut down a utility pole with a chainsaw, state police said. Taulbee came out of his home with a rifle and fired two shots, striking both subjects, state police said.

The victims were Foxie Feltner, 56, and Margaret Feltner, 45. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, state police said. Police didn’t say how bad their injuries were.

Taulbee was detained at the scene, police said. He was charged with two counts of assault.