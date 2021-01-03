Harlan County man charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

A Harlan County man has been charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old, according to Kentucky State Police.

Irvin Harris, 53, of Harlan is charged with murder in the death of Gavin McClain, according to state police.

State police were called to an apartment near Harlan just after 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Investigators believe several people were fighting in the parking lot of an apartment building when Harris fired a shot, hitting McClain, according to state police.

McClain was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to state police.

Harris is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center.