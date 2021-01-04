Women indicted on attempted murder charge in Lexington shooting. Car hit twice.

A Lexington woman initially charged with wanton endangerment has been indicted with attempted murder by a grand jury over an August shooting.

Shalonda D. Vinegar, 36, is accused of shooting at a man who was driving a car on Florence Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 10, according to a complaint warrant in the case. The car was struck by two bullets, one in the passenger door and one in the rear windshield.

The man who was in the car told investigators that he’s known Vinegar for several years, and that they’d had ongoing disputes, according to the complaint warrant.

Police charged Vinegar in September with wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief in the shooting. In December, a grand jury indicted her on the more serious charge of attempted murder, accusing her of acting with the intent to kill the man in the car, according to the indictment.

The grand jury also indicted Vinegar on the charge of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

The criminal mischief counts stem from property damage caused by the shooting, according to the indictment and complaint warrant. Some witnesses of the shooting told investigators that they were outside and “in the line of fire” when the shooting happened, but they did not wish to get involved or make a report, according to the complaint warrant.

Investigators found .380 caliber cartridge casings on Florence Avenue, as well as surveillance video of the shooting, according to the complaint warrant.

Vinegar was arrested in September on her initial charges before being released in October on a partially secured $10,000 bond, according to court records. She was arrested over the weekend on the new charge, according to the Fayette County jail’s website.

Before her weekend arrest, Vinegar’s attorney had filed a motion requesting that the warrant for her arrest be recalled, according to court records. The motion argued that Vinegar should be allowed to remain out of jail on bond; she had made all of her court appearances on her initial charges.

Vinegar is set to be arraigned on the more serious charge in Fayette County Circuit Court later this week.