Beer cans found in Kentucky driver’s truck after crash that kills 2, authorities say

Two women are dead after a crash Monday with a suspected drunk driver in Pulaski County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident happened before 6:30 p.m., state police said. Philip C. Hall, 39, was driving a pickup truck West on state highway 70 when he attempted to cross the Northbound lane of U.S. 27 and crashed into another pickup truck, police said.

Barbara Haste, 56, and Diane Haste, 59, were occupants in the other pickup truck. They died on scene, police said. Barbara, the driver of the truck, had attempted to avoid the collision, police said.

Hall had “several beer cans laying around” in his truck, according to an arrest citation filled out by a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy. He admitted to drinking a beer earlier in the day, according to the arrest citation.

Hall had his 7-year-old son in the truck, according to an arrest citation. Hall had a visible head injury and his son had a visible nose injury, according to an arrest citation. His son was wearing a seat belt but wasn’t in a proper restraint system, according to the arrest citation.

Hall was arrested on scene due to suspected alcohol intoxication, police said. An arrest citation said Hall struggled with field sobriety tests, but a breath test came back at .05 percent.

Hall was charged with driving under the influence, wanton endangerment and failure to use child restraint in a vehicle, according to court records. He was given a $30,000 property bond, according to court records. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Pulaski District Court, according to court records.