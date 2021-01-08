Central Kentucky teacher accused of raping teen student in months-long relationship

A former Scott County substitute teacher has been charged with rape after she allegedly had a months-long relationship with an underage student, according to court records and multiple reports.

Alexandria Allen, 25, was arrested Monday by Georgetown police and charged with three counts of third-degree rape, according to court records. Allen’s charges stemmed from allegations that she was having sex with a 15-year-old student whom she was tutoring, according to multiple reports.

The alleged rapes occurred between March and October 2020, according to multiple reports. The student’s mother reported Allen to the police after finding nude photos and videos of Allen on her son’s phone, according to LEX 18.

Community Education Director Renee Holmes told the Herald-Leader that Allen has been “prohibited” from working in Scott County Schools.

Allen was released from police custody after posting a $2,500 bond on Tuesday, according to court records.