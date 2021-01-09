Man found shot in wrecked car off Richmond Road is Lexington’s first homicide of 2021

Lexington Police Department crime scene. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man died after being found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot off Richmond Road early Saturday. It was Lexington’s first homicide of 2021.

Lexington police said they were called at about 12:30 a.m. regarding shots fired in the area around Cove Lake Drive and Squires Road.

Police said they found the 28-year-old man in a car that crashed in a parking lot at 3390 Richmond Road, which is near the Don Franklin Auto Mall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app at .p3tips.com.