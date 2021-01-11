Police: Kentucky dad claims Jesus said to cause fatal wreck to save baby

Kentucky State Police logo on cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

A man allegedly driving drunk with a baby in his lap has been charged with causing a fatal crash.

The driver, 30-year-old Jesse Brown of Monticello, told police that Jesus told him to cause the wreck in order to save his 7-month-old son, Dalton, according to a citation filed by Jason Warinner, a Kentucky State Police trooper investigating the wreck.

“Brown stated that Dalton had died and Jesus told him that if he would hit the oncoming car, Dalton would be brought back to life and things would be better,” the officer said in the citation.

The baby had not died, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Brown was driving west on KY 90, holding his 7-month-old baby, when his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck went into the oncoming lane and ran head-on into a 2012 Ford Focus driven by 61-year-old Debra Brown of Albany, according to Kentucky State Police.

Debra Brown died at the scene of the wreck, which happened Saturday in Clinton County.

Warinner, the investigating officer, said there were reports of Jesse Brown driving at a high rate of speed and running vehicles off the road before the crash.

Brown later told police that he was out riding around with his son when he got the message about saving the boy, according to the citation.

Brown said he deliberately steered into the opposite lane and hit Debra Brown’s car while going about 90 mph , Warinner said in the citation.

Another motorist took Jess Brown and his baby to the hospital in Wayne County. Warinner found him there and took him back to the scene of the wreck to interview him, according to the citation.

The baby was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was in stable condition, state police said in a release issued Monday.

Jesse Brown was not injured.

Police charged him with murder, speeding, first-degree driving under the influence, reckless driving, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.