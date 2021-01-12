Homicide victim was last seen in teenage woman’s car, Central Kentucky police say

Paris police are searching for a teenage woman and a 21-year-old man as two “persons of interest” following a fatal shooting last month.

Police said Monday that 21-year-old Tyre Q. Conner and 18-year-old Emilia Isabella Zahabi Wisdom were wanted for questioning. Conner and Wisdom are both from Winchester, police said.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 21, police said. Officers found Jekobi Wells, a 21-year-old Paris resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that evening. He later died, police said.

“Wells was last seen in (Wisdom’s) car before he was found with his injuries,” police said Monday in a Facebook post.

Conner was described as about 5-feet-5-inches, 130 pounds. Wisdom was described as about 5-feet-1-inches, 140 pounds. They were last seen in a 2010 Ford Fusion which was gold or tan in color, police said. The Kentucky license plate number was 141 TXZ, police said.

The car was registered to Wisdom and her mother, according to police.

“The two individuals are not to be approached as it is believed they are armed,” police said in a Facebook post Monday.

Police urged anyone with information on their locations to call local law enforcement. The Paris Police Department can be contacted at 859-987-2100.