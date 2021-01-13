Lexington police searching for suspects who stole a bitcoin ATM from a gas station

A Bitcoin ATM was stolen from a Lexington gas station Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The ATM was inside the Marathon gas station at 1840 Bryan Station Road, police said. Officers were dispatched to the store when a security alarm went off around 5 a.m.

“It appears the suspects broke into the front of the building,” Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. The bitcoin ATM was smaller than normal ATMs, and it wasn’t bolted to the floor, so the suspects were able to load it into a vehicle and flee the scene, Van Brackel said.

The suspects left the gas station in a gray pickup truck, Van Brackel said, but police didn’t have any further suspect description. Police were expecting to have surveillance footage to use in the investigation, Van Brackel said.

Bitcoin ATMs allow for users to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies instantly by inserting cash rather than making transactions online.