Kentucky teacher charged with trying to entice 15-year-old girl for sex

Police arrested a Kentucky high school teacher this week after he allegedly tried to entice a teenage girl to send him explicit pictures.

A detective with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office arrested William Oneal Lindsey, 28, at Edmonson County High School on Wednesday, according to a court document.

The detective, Matt Hedden, said in a sworn statement that he began communicating over social media on Jan. 7 with a man he later identified as Lindsey.

Lindsey contacted him through a website, said Hedden, who posed as a 15-year-old girl in Louisville.

Lindsey turned the conversations to sex, asking about the girl’s sexual history and asking her to send him explicit images and to take part in sexual acts with him, according to the affidavit.

“I’d be gentle with you baby girl,” Lindsey said during a chat session, according to Hedden’s affidavit.

Police tracked the conversations to Lindsey through his internet address.

After Hedden picked up Lindsey at his room at the high school, Lindsey admitted communicating with someone he knew to be a minor and asking her to send him explicit photos.

Lindsey also said “he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors,” Hedden said in his statement.

Lindsey is charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.

“We will not permit predators to use the guise of some of our most trusted and respected fellow citizens, its teachers, to exploit our young people,” Coleman said in a release issued Thursday.

If Lindsey is convicted, the maximum penalty on the child pornography charge would be 15 years and 10 years on the enticement charge.